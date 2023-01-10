Woman dies in hospital after crash at Morisset last week

A woman has died in hospital after a crash at Morisset last Friday.

Emergency services were called to Fishery Point Road at about 6:40pm following reports a Holden Commodore sedan left the road and struck a tree.

The 43-year-old female driver of the vehicle was trapped in the wreckage before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel.

The woman was the only person in the car – she was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where she remained until she sadly died yesterday.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers are investigating.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.