Walka Water Works receives funding for planned tourism facility

Maitland Council has successfully applied for funding to transform Walka Water Works into a tourism destination.

Led by a $10 million grant from the state government, the heritage site will see the construction of accommodation, upgrades to the pumphouse, improvements for events and bringing back to life the miniature train.

A further $5 million has also been chipped in thanks to co-contributions from Maitland Council, Crown Lands and Reflections Holiday Parks.

Reflections Holiday Parks would operate the overnight visitor accommodation which would begin with eco-cabins, glamping tents and powered sites.

The plans were announced last year to some objections from members of the community who are concerns about the commercialisation of the public asset, once operational.

However, Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold says the site will always be open for use.

“We are talking about less than ten per cent of this site that will house accommodation for people.

“While that is all underway and in place, there will still always be free access to this site, free use of this site and the walking trails will remain.

“The way that the community use this site will continue to be that way.

“There are under utilised portions of this site that aren’t utilised at the moment and that is the prime area for that accommodation that will exist,” Cr Penfold said.

The project will need to pass through the development application process before any works can begin on the site.

Walka Water Works was closed for the majority of 2022, only partially re-opening in December after widespread asbestos contamination was discovered in February.