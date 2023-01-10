Unique e-bike stolen from Cardiff

The hunt is on for an electric bike that was stolen from Cardiff during a break in.
The owner’s pride and joy, the electric bike is a custom-frame bike in the style of an old ‘Indian’ brand motorcycle with an aftermarket throttle.
There have been possible sightings of the bike in Newcastle since it was stolen from Cardiff over the weekend.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of the e-bike or with information in relation to theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.