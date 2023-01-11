Man behind alleged nail gun attack refused bail

The 19-year-old charged over a nail gun attack on the M1 motorway near Newcastle has been formally refused bail.

Reid Partlett was a passenger in a white Mitsubishi truck that was traveling north on the M1 between Somersby and Ourimbah at about 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon – he allegedly fired nails from a nail gun towards drivers.

A 57-year-old man who was driving a sedan with the window down said he was shot in the right arm as the truck passed him and a short time later the 52-year-old male driver of a Toyota RAV4 said he felt something impact the top of his head causing him to briefly lose control of his car.

The 52-year-old said he saw a male passenger in the white truck leaning out and allegedly fired further projectiles towards his vehicle, causing the passenger’s side window to shatter.

Police caught up with the Mitsubishi trick at the Sparks Road commuter carpark at about 4:30pm and after a foot pursuit the teenager was arrested.

He was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (two counts), assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company (two counts), malicious damage (two counts) and an outstanding warrant.

Partlett was refused bail at Wyong Local Court and will stay behind bars until his next appearance on January 24.