CCTV footage release as part of probe into two alleged Hunter arson offences

Police are appealing for information as part of investigations into two alleged arson offences in Port Stephens and Maitland last year.

The first one was on August 22 at around 3:40am, when officers were called to Streeton Drive in Metford where a party bus was allegedly set alight.

The second was almost a month later on September 20 at around 4am, where another party bus was allegedly set alight on Kuranga Avenue at Raymond Terrace.

As part of ongoing investigations into the two similar incidents, detectives have released CCTV images of a person they wish to speak with.

He’s described as caucasian in appearance, of medium to solid build, around 180 to 185 centimetres tall and aged in his 40s.

Images have also been released of a Nissan X-Trail seen in Metford and Police are wanting to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.