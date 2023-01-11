Two Charged Over Adamstown Break Ins

Police have charged two young people following an alleged break and enter at Adamstown.

The pair are accused of breaking into a house and stealing a set of car keys on Tuesday afternoon.

They fled on foot after being disturbed by the home owner who attempted to chase them down. He had to abandon his pursuit though, when one of the offenders allegedly pulled out a knife.

A short time later, police tracked down and arrested the duo in a backyard on Ulick Street.

Both were charged and refused bail to face court over a spree of break and enters in Adamstown and surrounding suburbs.

Anyone with information or footage of similar incidents in the area are being urged to contact Newcastle City Police District or Crime Stoppers.