Respected local Hunter pilot succumbs to injuries

A respected Hunter pilot will be farewelled today after sadly dying from injuries he suffered in a plane crash at Luskintyre last year.

On October 17, David Jardine suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body when the aircraft he was in caught fire and crashed after leaving Maitland airfield – he was found near the wreckage.

David spent ten weeks in the intensive care burns unit at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney “battling for survival”, but on Christmas Eve he lost his fight and passed away.

His funeral is this morning at Tocal and will be livestreamed on the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Australia Facebook page.

Fellow local pilot Paul Bennett will be conducting a flyover during the funeral service.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is still investigating the crash.