Hunter’s Jason Doyle just misses out on Championship title

Despite his consistency winning all three previous rounds of the Australian Solo Speedway Championship, the Hunter’s Jason Doyle lost to Jack Holder in the grand final last night.

Held at North Brisbane Speedway overnight, Doyle was knocked out of the championship race in the first semi-final when Max Fricke triumphed and wildcard Ryan Douglas came second relegating the Hunter hopeful to third place.

Holder won the second semi-final just ahead of Rohan Tungate from Pelaw Main.

2017 world champion Doyle watched from the sideline as Holder finished the final race first and Tungate finished in fourth.

In the overall Australian Solo Speedway Championship standings, Doyle finished just two points behind Holder with a total of 61 points this season.