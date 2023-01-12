More than 4,500 on social housing waitlist in the Hunter

A Hunter-based housing organisation is urging NSW politicians to confront the affordable housing crisis head on in the lead up to the state election.

Home in Place is urging people to sign a petition calling for MP’s to make “real, long term investment in social and affordable housing to tackle the current housing crisis”.

The petition is part of the Confront the Crisis campaign organised by the Community Housing Industry Association.

Figures from Home in Place show that more than 4,500 people are on the waiting list for social housing in the Hunter and vacancy rates for rentals in the region are just 1 per cent.

Manager of business and public affairs at Home in Place Martin Kennedy said people are struggling more than ever, particularly pensioners, young people, people with a disability, women and children escaping domestic violence but also workers that keep the community running – teachers, nurses, aged care workers and cleaners.

“The rental market is broken, with supply falling well short of housing demand,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Vacancy rates have plummeted across the State – in many areas, rental housing isn’t just unaffordable, it’s unavailable,

“There are already 50,000 families and individuals on the NSW social housing waitlist with waiting times as high as 10 years in some areas.

“Whoever governs NSW after March must have a plan to confront this crisis or more people will be forced to join the list and either live with family, friends, couch surf – or worse, live in tents or their cars.”

The petition is available here: www.confrontthecrisis.com