Several youths arrested over property crime in Newcastle suburbs

Newcastle police have continued a crackdown on groups of youths apparently staking out homes and cars in the early hours of the morning.

On Tuesday afternoon a house was broken into at Adamstown – police say two offenders stole a car key from inside the house when they were disturbed by the homeowner.

The offenders fled and the homeowner chased them down confronting the duo with a knife.

Police were called and caught up with the two offenders in a backyard in Ullick Street. They were arrested and charged with multiple break and enter offences in Adamstown and other areas.

Both were refused bail.

Meantime, four young people were also arrested in Hamilton South on Wednesday night for similar offences.

Police seized multiple items from the four that they believe were stolen.

Newcastle officers say they have seen an increase in property related crime relating to vehicles and house in Hamilton South, Adamstown, Merewether and Mayfield areas. In several of those offences, vehicles were left unlocked with valuables left inside or houses were left unlocked.

Car keys are a big target for offenders who manage to steal the keys from inside home and then steal the vehicles.

Police have a number of keys they have seized as well as CCTV footage of offenders walking up driveways and checking for unlocked cars and homes. Police said if you have had car keys or garage remotes stolen and live in any of the Hamilton South, Adamstown, Merewether and Mayfield areas contact Newcastle police.

