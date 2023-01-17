Hunter Valley Police Zero In On Possible Suspect In Bunnings Vehicle Theft

Investigations into the brazen theft of a vehicle from a Bunnings Warehouse in Cessnock late last year are narrowing, with officers seeking to identify a man caught on camera at the store.

According to Hunter Valley Police, a white Holden Rodeo was taken from the drive-through section of the hardware store by an unknown male around 3:35pm on 23 December 2022.

They have now released images taken from Bunnings’ CCTV footage of a man who may be able to assist in their enquiries and are appealing for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cessnock Police Station or Crime Stoppers.