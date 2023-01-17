Pokie reform increases ahead of state election

The state opposition has moved to match government poker machine reforms.

Opposition leader Chris Minns has faced criticism for inaction on gambling reform over recent months, but he announced yesterday that, if it wins the March state election, Labor would reduce the number of poker machines and expand a trial of cashless gambling.

NSW has the highest number of poker machines per head of population in the world.

Member for Swansea and shadow minister for customer service and digital Yasmin Catley said Labor had come up with a sensible and balanced approach to addressing problem gaming in the state and to remove crooks out of our pubs and clubs.

Premier Dominic Perrottet last year announced that his government would introduce cashless gaming for poker machines across the state this year.

Minns said he’d enforced a year-long cashless gaming trial, ban gaming advertising outside venues and drop poker machine cash input limits if they won the March 25 election.