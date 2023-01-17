Sky’s The Limit For Hunter Valley Airshow After Huge Funding Boost

Pilot Paul Bennet puts on a show in the skies above the Hunter | Supplied

The Hunter Valley Airshow will be taking off to new heights in March with a nearly $200,000 cash injection from the State Government.

Held annually in Pokolbin, the two-day festival attracts some of the world’s best pilots who take to the skies and put a roster of stunt planes and iconic warbirds through their paces, and draws about 20,000 spectators who come out to watch the hair-raising aerobatics.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the $193,458 grant from the Regional Events Acceleration Fund at Cessnock Airport today which will go towards delivering offsite parking for the expected crowds, a free shuttle bus and improved accessibility.

“Events like this put regional NSW on the map, attracting domestic and international tourists who pump serious dollars into the local economy, whether it be putting more heads on beds, filling restaurants and cafes or filling up your car at the local servo,” he said.

Hunter Valley Airshow Founder and pilot Paul Bennet said the windfall will allow them to put on an outstanding event here in the Hunter.

“Our goal is to not only provide a fun day out for the whole family, but to showcase the amazing strengths and culture the Hunter and its surrounds have to offer,” Mr Bennet said.

He is also optimistic that by attracting tourists the event will deliver a much-needed boost to the local economy, tourism and hospitality trade following a challenging few years over the pandemic.

“Its going to be fantastic for all the local facilities like hotels and motels, really anything to do with hospitality is going to be a winner,” he said.

The Hunter Valley Airshow will be held at Pokolbin from Saturday, 25 March to Sunday, 26 March 2023.