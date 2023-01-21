Lyn Bowtell is a nine-time Golden Guitar winner, and she’s nominated this year for three Golden Guitar Awards at the Country Music Awards of Australia, for Best Contemporary Album, Vocal Collaboration (with Shane Nicholson), and Best Female Artist for her Wiser album.

Richard King spoke to Lyn about her new single, Looking For Nobody, released on January 6 from her No. 1 ARIA Country Album, Wiser, her three Golden Guitar nominations, and her plans for the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Listen to the podcast here.