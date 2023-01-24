Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car and leading police on chase through Newcastle

Newcastle Police were kept busy overnight, after three cars were stolen, before the alleged offenders led officers on a chase through the city.

Officers were called to a home on Pulver Street at Hamilton South, with reports of the cars – a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, White Mitsubishi Lancer and black Jeep Patriot – having been stolen around 2am.

Residents reported to attending officers that they were awoken after hearing their vehicles turn on and drive away.

A short time later the Volkswagen and Jeep were spotted on Beaumont Street at Hamilton, where a pursuit was initiated after the drivers failed to stop.

It’s then reported the cars split up near Park Avenue, Kotara and the Volkswagen remains outstanding.

The Jeep stopped on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass after it lost a wheel, and two people fled the scene on foot. A 13-year-old girl was later arrested, before being released and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

The Mitsubishi was eventually found abandoned near Beaumont Street and has been seized for forensics.

Police say they are now investigating the whereabouts of the Volkswagen and second occupant of the Jeep.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.