University of Newcastle To Establish International Hotel School

University of Newcastle Professor Alex Zelinsky and Professor John Fischetti announcing the International Hotel School

The Hunter’s tourism sector will soon have a pipeline of skilled staff coming out of the University of Newcastle as the institution unveils plans to launch an International Hotel School.

When semester begins in February the university will welcome its first cohort of about thirty students to enroll in the new Bachelor of Tourism, Hospitality and Events.

This week Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures John Fischetti announced the concept of an International Hotel School providing students a hands-on component is the logical next step.

“We want to provide the best practical learning experience for our students and that’s why as part of the next phase of this program we will work with local industry partners and vocational education providers, such as TAFE NSW, to provide a Newcastle International Hotel School,” Professor Zelinsky said.

“Local tourism and hospitality businesses are looking for more staff and we know this need will only increase as the tourism industry continues to grow.”

Despite the predicted growth in the sector over the next decade, the industry is currently suffering a crippling labour shortage with a record 423,500 unfilled positions Australia-wide.

It is hoped that the Newcastle International Hotel School initiative will mean students learn the skills they need to succeed in the sector, getting hands on experience before graduating with a both an Advanced Diploma and their Bachelors degree.

“With projects like the Newcastle International Airport expansion already underway, we are only going to see our tourism potential grow over the coming years, so I am proud that we are at the forefront, equipping our students with the skills to meet this growing market,” Professor Zelinsky said.