Nobbys Surf Life Saving legend among locals recognised on Australia Day Honours List

Henry Scruton (right) with Surf Life Saving CEO Steven Pearce (left).

Henry Scruton, a legend at Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club, has been awarded an Australia Day Honour for his efforts to keep Novocastrians safe at the beach.

Mr Scruton has been awarded the Emergency Services Medal and Rhonda Scruton has also been honoured receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia.

The Emergency Services Medal is being awarded to six volunteers and staff of the NSW State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving NSW and the Volunteer Rescue Association today across NSW.

Both Mr and Mrs Scruton have had many achievements over the years – Mr Scruton was the first jet ski rescue trainer in northern NSW and Mrs Scruton was the first female lifesaving CEO in the country. Together they also initiated a community education program to teach kids beach safety.

There’s a long list of Hunter Valley residents who are being recognised today. Among them are Jodi Cassar from Medowie who has been awarded a Public Service Medal for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and Dr Wayne O’Connor from Nelson Bay.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) recognition has been awarded to Garry Leo from West Wallsend, Richard French from Muswellbrook, the late Ernest Alchin from Nelson Bay, Dawn and John Lovett from Cardiff, Julie Lobinzk from North Rothbury, Henry Meskauskas from Aberglasslyn, Ian Pfennigwerth from Corlette, Patrick Slattery from Newcastle, Andrew Traill from Newcastle West, Paul Whittemore from Shoal Bay, Alan Rankins from Caves Beach and Tanya Wilks from Hamilton.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM) have gone to Nancy Dwyer from Charlestown, Professor Brian Kelly and Professor Maralyn Foureur.

Office of the Order of Australia (AO) have been awarded to Professor Clare Collins from Valentine and Dr Bob Morgan.