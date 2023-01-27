Airfares for Bonza flights on sale now

The country’s newest airline flights have gone on sale, connecting Newcastle with tropical Queensland.

Bonza received its Air Operators Certificate earlier this month, almost one year after announcing it would be entering the Australian market, offering low cost airfares.

On Friday the airline has taken the next step, opening up bookings for flights between Newcastle, Whitsunday Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Flights from Newcastle Airport to the Sunshine Coast start from $59 and travelers can fly out on four days per week.

If you’re thinking of heading to the Whitsundays, those flights start from $79, with two flights out per week.

Bonza CEO Carly Povey says the wait is finally over.

“We’re delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible. We promised choice and better connectivity in the regions for less and we’ve been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.

“Today we start making travel a possibility for the many, not the few. Forget connecting flights or your bum going numb in the car, Bonza is here to take Aussies from A to B without the C,” Ms Povey said.

Newcastle Aiport CEO Dr Peter Cock added his excitement to the latest news saying it’s another addition to the airport’s growing domestic route network.

“We saw over one million passengers pass through Newcastle Airport in 2022, and this is only going to grow thanks to the introduction of the new service from Bonza.

“The more customers we see through Newcastle Airport, the more likely it is we’ll be able to connect to more exciting destinations in the future. In the past year alone we have seen the addition of four new routes including Sunshine Coast, The Whitsundays, Cobar and Adelaide.

“The future is made even more bright with Bonza’s potential to expand their route map – the Whitsundays and Sunshine Coast are only the beginning,” Dr Cock said.

Flights with Bonza out of Newcastle Airport will begin from March 28.