Police investigating alleged daylight assault in Newcastle

A man is in hospital with head injuries after allegedly being assaulted in broad daylight in Newcastle.

On Thursday, police were called to Hunter Street, near the Quest Apartments, at around 10:45am, with reports of the assault.

Officers attached to Newcastle Police Transport Command were told the man had been allegedly assaulted before boarding a bus.

Witnesses say the man boarded the bus and was bleeding heavily from his head as a result of his injuries.

NSW Ambulance were called to the scene to assist, where they treated the 39-year-old, before transporting him to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances around the incident and are calling for anyone with information to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Google Maps.