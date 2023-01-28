International renewable energy company seeking to construct battery at Brandy Hill

An international renewable energy company has unveiled its vision for a new battery project at Brandy Hill.

RES plans to build a 250 Megawatt next to the existing substation on Clarencetown Road and would be part of the Hunter Renewable Energy Zone.

“The Brandy Hill Energy Storage development will fit within the current strategic direction of the NSW and Australian energy generation market and assist in achieving the planned transition to an increased contribution of renewable energy to Australia’s energy needs,” The website says.

The company says the project will consist of the Battery Energy Storage units, as well as Power Conversion Units, AC electrical and control equipment, AC electrical switchgear and control, protection and metering equipment, as well as an Operation and Maintenance facility.

It’s the latest in a chain of Energy Storage development announcements, with projects at Beresfield, Awaba, Muswellbrook, as well as for on the site of the Liddell, Eraring and Munmorah Power Stations

RES is currently seeking community feedback on the Brandy Hill battery, which it hopes to have commissioned by 2027, pending State Government approvals.

Image: RES.