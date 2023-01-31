Detectives release CCTV after ‘Donnie’ shot dead in targeted attack at Cliftleigh

Homicide Squad detectives have released CCTV of a vehicle and an image of Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott who was shot dead at a home near Heddon Greta last year.

Emergency services were called to Traders Way at Cliftleigh at about 10:50pm on December 27, 2022 and arrived to find a man had been shot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene. He has since been identified as 25-year-old Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott.

Known to many in the area as ‘Donnie’, Hunter Valley police believed the shooting was targeted and the matter was referred to the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad for investigation under Strike Force Roslyn.

Police have been told a number of people forced entry into the Traders Way home before Mr Scott was shot and then fled the scene in a white SUV.

As part of their investigations, detectives have released CCTV footage of a white SUV seen driving erratically on Main Road at Heddon Greta shortly after the incident.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said police are examining Zac’s associates and interactions in the days and weeks leading up to his death.

“From our investigations, it appears he was better known as ‘Donnie’ to his friends and associates.

“We are treating this murder as a targeted attack, with detectives canvassing if Zac had any ongoing conflicts or issues.

“The footage we have released shows a white SUV driving on Main Road in a very erratic manner immediately after the murder, overtaking a van on the inside shoulder of a single lane road.

“We are in the Hunter again today to continue asking all of these questions, canvassing for more witnesses and CCTV, and continuing to piece together who Zac was and how he came to be a victim of an horrific crime,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000