Pair Caught On CCTV At Scene Of Suspicious Adamstown Fire

Police are zeroing in on two possible suspects caught on camera around the time of a suspicious fire at Adamstown last year.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze at a property on Dibbs Street at about 4.30am on April 26, 2022.

Firefighters doused the flames but not before they destroyed several vehicles and an empty three-bedroom house.

The area was deemed a crime scene and specialist police were sent in to investigate.

Officers are now seeking public assistance to identify two people captured on CCTV footage in the area around the time of the blaze.

One was wearing dark clothes, and had their head covered by a hooded jumper.

The second is described as being of Caucasian appearance with long black hair, and was wearing a balaclava at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.