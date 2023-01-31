Port Of Newcastle Does A Roaring Diversified Trade In 2022

The total diversified trade value through the Port of Newcastle last year hit $71.3 billion as the winds shift in favour of a deepwater container terminal.

According to the new figures released today, that result was a 93% increase year on year.

The Port also managed to limit an overall dip in total trade volume to just a 13% reduction from 2021 levels, handling 145 million tonnes of cargo and recording 4261 vessel movements in 2022.

CEO Craig Carmody said the results are testament to the Port’s resilience during one of the wettest years in recent memory.

“In the first half of 2022 the Hunter experienced five flood events, which had implications across the supply chain. Unsurprisingly this contributed to an overall decrease in total import/export trade volumes and ship visits compared to 2021,” he said.

“Through a collaborative response and making good use of the David Allan dredger and the Port’s new sweeper vessel Lydia, we were able to help reduce the impacts of the floods and return the channel to its designed depth, sooner and safely.”

Despite the challenges, it was a bumper year for meals and grain going to China, Japan and Pakistan with 479,000 tonnes of sorghum, barley and canola exports contributing to a 56% year on year increase. 2.7 million tonnes of wheat was also shipped out, the second-highest annual result on record.

General exports increased 110% with 160,000 tonnes of cargo shipped from the Port.

Meantime, imports of machinery, project cargo and vehicles was up 73% to 44,000 tonnes.

Executive Manager of Business Development Matthew Swan said over the last 12 months the Port had continued to play a critical role in supporting major projects in the region.

“Roll on roll off and project cargo [included] wind turbine components for the Rye Park Wind Farm, rail wagons for the Sydney Metro project as well as grain and coal haulers, equipment for the Snowy 2.0 Kurri Power Station, and mining equipment for customers in the Hunter Valley,” he said.

The coming year is expected to bring more significant strides in plans to diversify the Port of Newcastle, with import/exports set to become slightly easier as changes from the Port of Newcastle Extinguishment of Liability Act come into force after being passed by the NSW Parliament late last year.

“2023 will be an important year for the Port and our commitment to build a container terminal in Newcastle,” Mr Carmody said.

“Once the valuation process for the Port of Newcastle Extinguishment of Liability Act is complete, we look forward to a future where businesses right across the Hunter, Western and Northern NSW can import and export their product through the Port more efficiently and cost effectively.”

“We’re also taking further steps to secure jobs and the region’s future prosperity by developing a dedicated Clean Energy Precinct that will see the Hunter become a hub for the development, production and export of green energy like hydrogen.”