Hunter racer Ryan Gilroy joins Dunlop Super 3 series

Singleton racecar driver Ryan Gilroy will be making his debut in the Dunlop Super3 Series in front of a home crowd.

In just over a month’s time, the 22-year-old will be racing in the Supercars Championship support race for the first time at the Newcastle 500.

Super3 and Super2 race together in a mixed grid as a support race for the Supercars Championship series. Super3 is the third tier in V8 Supercars racing here in Australia.

Ryan started racing go-karts when he was a young kid and for the past couple of years he’s been racing in the Toyota 86 Series.

In January he found out he’d be changing cars for the 2023 season.

Ryan says he’s stoked to be racing in front of his friends and family on March 10 – 12.

“Winning it in front of the home crowd would just be surreal.

“Winning the race in Super3’s is one thing but to win it in front of your home crowd, it would live with me for the test of time.

“I’ve been flat stick working two different jobs behind the scenes and I’ve been training five to six days a week and travelling back and forth to Victoria nearly every week to visit our testing program so its a little hectic but its all worth it,” he said.