Jewish Headstones Defaced With Nazi Symbols At Maitland Cemetery In Suspected Hate Crime

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after Jewish headstones were defaced with Nazi symbols in South Maitland.

Ten headstones were vandalised with spray-paint at the small cemetery on Louth Park Road.

It was discovered on Tuesday, January 31. Port Stephens-Hunter police established a crime scene and seized a number of items which will be forensically examined.

Newcastle Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Yossi Ardal has described it as one of the worst incidents of antisemitism ever seen in the Hunter.

“We’ve had minor incidents before but something like vandalising the cemetery is pretty serious,” Rabbi Ardal said.

It follows a recent attack by vandals out the front of Newcastle’s synagogue in Tyrrell Street which was reported to police a few weeks ago.

“There hasn’t been anything like that in years so two incidents now in a row in a month is very worrying,” he said.

Rabbi Ardal said the region’s Jewish community would not react by closing itself off.

“Whenever there is antisemitism the best response is just to bring more light and we will make a community-wide campaign to do more good deeds and make the world a better place that will be our response.”

Investigators are following a number of lines of inquiry and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.