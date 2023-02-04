Woman Confronted By Knife-wielding Man Inside Adamstown Home

An investigation is underway following a stabbing at Adamstown earlier this week.

Police have been told a 54-year-old woman was inside her Bryant Street home around 4pm on Thursday, when an unknown man confronted her.

He demanded car keys and cigarettes, and when the woman refused he allegedly lashed out with a knife and then fled.

The woman was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment for stab wounds by a friend, and the incident was reported to Newcastle City Police.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined with investigators now calling for information from the public.

The alleged offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s with a slim build and was wearing a blue t-shirt and long black shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.