Breakthrough In Early Detection Test For Endometrial Cancer At University Of Newcastle

University of Newcastle researchers have developed a blood test which is able to accurately detect endometrial cancer in its early stages.

The Cancer Institute of NSW have awarded the research teams from the university and the Hunter Medical Research Institute $600,000 to progress the test.

If successful, the breakthrough would slow the increasing rates of the disease that affects the lining of the uterus, which is the fourth most common cancer for women.

When it is caught in the early stages, surgery is effective, while chemotherapy and radiation are not.

Led by Dr Arnab Ghosh in collaboration with clinician Dr Ken Jaaback and Professor Pradeep Tanwar, it is hoped this early intervention project will be the groundbreaking development needed to quash endometrial cancer.

Dr Ghosh said so far the test has been highly accurate.

“In 100 cancer and 80 control patients, my test accurately detected the early-stage endometrial cancer,” Dr Ghosh said.

He said the funding from the Cancer Institute will allow him to take the next steps in developing the early detection test.

“Through this proposal, I will validate this test in patients to allow early detection, diagnosis, and offer prognostic value in a clinic setting.”

Although surgery is effective in early-stage cancers, the median survival of women with advanced endometrial cancer is less than one year. The lack of a blood test for screening and early detection of endometrial cancer has been a significant limitation.