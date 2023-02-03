Federal Court Poised To Overturn Morrison’s Call On PEP-11

The Federal Court will decide whether or not a decision to block a gas drilling project off the coast of Newcastle will be overturned.

PEP-11 became embroiled in the scandal surrounding former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ‘secret ministries’. Mr Morrison used extraordinary powers gained after appointing himself to the Resources Portfolio and kill off the project, overruling his then Resources Minister Keith Pitt.

The company behind the project, Asset Energy, launched a legal bid to challenge Scott Morrison’s refusal of their PEP-11 application, arguing they had been denied procedural fairness.

On Friday, Asset and the Commonwealth Government reached an agreement to end the ongoing legal battle over PEP-11, filing proposed consent orders with the Federal Court of Australia.

If accepted by the courts, the consent orders will reverse Mr Morrison’s decision and return the PEP-11 application to the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority where it will be reconsidered.

Asset Energy are proposing to have a drill rig 26-kilometres off the shore of Newcastle to explore drilling for natural gas and greenhouse gas storage at the Seablue-1 well site.

The Albanese Government’s Minister for Resources Madeleine King would not comment on whether locals should expect PEP-11 to be given the green in any future official decisions by the Joint Authority.

Federal MP for Newcastle Sharon Claydon said the community had been unwavering in its opposition to the project.

“Our community’s message has been loud, clear and consistent – PEP-11 is NOT welcome. NOT in Sydney, NOT in the Central Coast. And certainly NOT in Newcastle.”

Ms Claydon said she shared the community’s outrage that Scott Morrison and the previous Government had grossly mishandled the PEP-11 issue.

“We are in this mess because of Scott Morrison and his complete disregard for proper governance. Unlike the previous Government the Labor Resources Minister will methodically follow due process. This is the only way we can deliver certainty for our community.”