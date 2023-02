Just over seven million dollars has been announced for four lower hunter councils to assist with repairing damaged roads.

Lake Macquarie is the big winner with $2.6 million dollars, followed by Cessnock with just under two million and then Maitland and Port Stephens who are each pocketing $1.3 million.

The cash is on top of existing funding allocated to councils and will help with filling in around 420 thousand potholes across the region.