Dragon boat throws 18 people into water at Port Stephens

A dragon boat with 18 people on board capsized on Saturday morning at Port Stephens.

Marine Rescue Port Stephens’s base received a mayday call at around 11am from a member of the public to tell them a dragon boat had capsized near Soldiers Point and all of the people onboard were in the water.

Marine Rescue vessels from Port Stephens and Lemon Tree Passage were training nearby so were quickly on the scene.

All 18 people were extracted from the water and taken to shore – thankfully no one was injured.

The dragon boat was righted and the crew were able to continue their training that afternoon.

Image: Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue Facebook page