News

Probationary constable charged after alleged domestic violence incident

A probationary constable has his employment status under review following an alleged domestic violence incident in the Upper Hunter.

At about 2:30pm yesterday officers attached to the Northern Region commenced an investigation into reports of an allegedly domestic-related incident between a man and woman in Singleton on Saturday.

A 32-year-old probationary constable was arrested and issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for common assault (DV).

He will appear at Singleton Local Court in April and in the meantime his employment status is now under review.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X