Probationary constable charged after alleged domestic violence incident

A probationary constable has his employment status under review following an alleged domestic violence incident in the Upper Hunter.

At about 2:30pm yesterday officers attached to the Northern Region commenced an investigation into reports of an allegedly domestic-related incident between a man and woman in Singleton on Saturday.

A 32-year-old probationary constable was arrested and issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for common assault (DV).

He will appear at Singleton Local Court in April and in the meantime his employment status is now under review.