Device In Burnt Out Vehicle At Adamstown Emitting Low Level Radiation

An exclusion zone remains in place at Adamstown after an allegedly stolen burnt out vehicle was found to contain radioactive material.

Authorities initially responded to reports of an Isuzu D’Max on fire near Merewether Golf Course around 2 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

They were alerted to the potential radioactive danger by the owner who revealed a moisture density gauge containing radiation sources had been onboard.

It prompted a multi-agency response with police and firefighters evacuating and cordoning off the area and Hazardous Materials crews being called to the scene on King Street, Adamstown.

Following careful examination, Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said experts equipped with radiation detectors had located the device in the vehicle.

“It is emitting low levels of radiation but these are within the parameters of the equipment,” Superintendent Dewberry said.

Hazardous Material firefighters are this afternoon working to contain and assess the condition of the moisture density gauge. Four fire trucks remain on site with an additional two stationed there as a precaution to assist with any decontamination if required.

While the exclusion zone is still in place, Superintendent Dewberry stressed there was no need for the public to panic.

“The scene is safe, it is secure and there is no danger to the community.”