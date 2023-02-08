NSW Labor Pledges $21m To Fix Stockton Erosion

NSW Labor have promised to shore up Stockton Beach with a $21 million commitment to mass sand nourishment of the erosion-stricken coastline.

Newcastle Council’s Stockton Coastal Management Plan recommended mass sand nourishment to address the erosion issue.

Shadow minister for Local Government Greg Warren joined Newcastle MP Time Crakanthorp in Stockton today to announce that NSW Labor would allocate the required funding to ensure the work happens.

Mr Warren said Labor was committed to action on the erosion problem.

“Tim Crakanthorp, the wonderful Member for Newcastle and I, have worked tirelessly to develop a plan to save Stockton Beach and restore it to its former glory,” Mr Warren said.

“For far too long, the current Government has ignored the needs of Stockton. A NSW Labor Government will work with Newcastle Council to save our beaches from being washed away, to protect infrastructure and public and private properties.”

The party is proposing to will lead the recovery through a Memorandum of Understanding with Council, with Public Works NSW holding any required licences and approvals, breaking the current stalemate. It will also seek a contribution from the Port of Newcastle.

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said he was pleased to be able to offer locals a solid plan.

“Chris Minns and I promised the people of Stockton that we would present our commitment prior to the election and today we deliver on that promise,” he said.

“For too long this project has been caught up in bureaucracy, but a NSW Labor Government will see the talk stop and the work begin. Getting sand back on Stockton Beach has been a long-time focus of mine, and I am thrilled to say that a Labor Government will fix this.

Funding and works would come after the existing $6.2 million project being joint-funded by the local and federal governments to dredge sand from the entry of the harbour wraps up.