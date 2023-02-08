Road Worker Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Car At Maryland

Police have launched an investigation after a road worker wasstruck by a vehicle at Maryland today.

Emergency services were called to Minmi Road near Warkworth Street around 11.45am to initial reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The 55-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the incident and fell unconscious while his colleagues performed first aid while waiting for ambulance crews to arrive.

Paramedics rushed him to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old man from Fletcher has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Minmi Road remains closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.