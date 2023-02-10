Dungog facilities receive share of almost $1 million cash splash

A radio station, a toilet block and a mens mental health program in Dungog have all received a share in almost $1 million in funding from the State Government.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joined his coalition colleague Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell in the shire on Thursday to announce the cash splash, in a bid to shore up votes in one of his governments most marginal seats.

The funding will see a new Dungong Community Radio build a brand new broadcasting studio at the showground, the amenities block at Dungog Showground brought up to scratch and a new Top Blokes Foundation program to be expanded into the area.

Dungog Mayor John Connors joined the pair for the announcement and says the money will help create first-class facilities for the country community.

“We are grateful for this latest funding announcement that enhances our community facilities and re-affirms Dungog Shire as a wonderful place to live and be.

“We strive to provide accessible facilities for all across the shire and this money helps us do that to our much-loved and patronaged community assets,” Cr Connors said