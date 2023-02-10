Missing Teen Could Be Traveling To Raymond Terrace

Have you seen Isabella?

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing teenager believed to be heading to the Hunter.

Isabella Montarro was last seen on Williams Street, Port Macquarie on the Mid-North Coast around 11.30pm last night.

When the 13-year-old could not be located, police began inquiries into her whereabouts with serious concerns held for her welfare.

They believe she may be traveling to Raymond Terrace.

Isabella is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.