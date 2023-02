A man has apparently spent minutes scoping out a Minmi house, before stealing the homeowners’ car.

Police say the man was seen on or around the time the home was broken into and a car was stolen.

The car was later found burnt out at Edgeworth.

Bizarre CCTV footage of the man’s preparation to enter the house has been posted to official police media channels.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.