Hunter coastline expected to take a hit as Tropical Cyclone heads south

Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a warning particularly hazardous surf conditions which may emerge on the Hunter’s coastline this weekend.

Tropical cyclone Gabrielle is likely to whip up dangerous conditions from the Hunter to the Far North coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle continues to move in a south-easterly direction, remaining well offshore and dissipating over the coming days, the effects are expected to be felt along the coastline with 3 to 3.5 metre waves and strong winds, ramping up on Saturday and peaking late Sunday.

This year alone, 19 people have drowned off the states coast and Surf Life Saving NSW are particularly concerned about the warmer weather forecast, which would see thousands flock to the beach.

SLSNSW Director of Lifesaving Joel Wiseman is urging the public to exercise caution if they are visiting the coast.

“These condition have the potential to cause high winds which can be dangerous for rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.

“Our resources are actively patrolling and Support Operations Teams from the Hunter to the Far North Coast are in operation, but if you are planning on taking a risk, we strongly urge you to check Beachsafe and understand your limitations,” Mr Wiseman said.