Police Investigate Botched Armed Robbery At Jesmond Ezy Mart

Police respond to reports of the armed robbery | Image Credit

Police are on the hunt for two would-be robbers after reports of a botched armed hold up at Jesmond last night.

Officers have been told about 8.40pm, two men – allegedly armed with a firearm and a tomahawk – entered a convenience store on Blue Gum Road and threatened a male staff member while demanding cash.

But the pair fled the store empty handed, and the employee was not injured in the incident.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District were called to the scene and launched an investigation.

Anyone with CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers