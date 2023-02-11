Knights go down to Sharks in first trial match of 2023

The Newcastle Knights have had their first trial match of the NRL season, with the result finishing 28-16 in favour of the Cronulla Sharks.

Coach Adam O’Brien got his first real look at how new recruits Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings combined in the halves, with Gamble scoring the first try for the side last night and his first in the red and blue.

A host of up and comers like Bailey Hodgson and Tom Cant also got their chance to impress. Hodgson set up Dylan Lucas for what appeared to be the Knights second try of the night, however it was overruled for obstruction.

In the end it was not the Knights night with the Sharks heading back to Sydney as winners.

The Knights will be back on the Central Coast next Friday night taking on the Parramatta Eels in their second and final game of the Pre-Season Challenge.

Image: Newcastle Knights.