Knights captain Kalyn Ponga fronts media for the first time in months

Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga has addressed the media for the first time since the infamous toilet cubicle incident at the Delaney Hotel last year.

Footage of him and team mate Kurt Mann being marched out of the pub toilet emerged in August last year and the incident has since been reviewed by the NRL’s integrity unity.

The 24-year-old who was sidelined for a concussion at the time maintains he was sick in the bathroom and Mann was simply helping out his friend.

Ponga appeared remorseful before the media in Newcastle today, where he said he understands the significance of the incident.

“The process of the whole integrity unit going through what they went through and being through my concussion at the time and not being able to play and show everyone that I do care about the club, was tough for me.

“I have reflected upon my responsibilities as a leader. I have learnt so much from that time and am looking forward, in 2023, to set new standards, be a better leader for this team and for the boys that I am playing with,” Ponga said.

Ponga is expected to make his 2023 debut with the Knights this weekend in a pre-season trial game against the Paramatta Eels at Central Coast Stadium. He was ruled out for the sides loss against the Cronulla Sharks due to a calf injury.