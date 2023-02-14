Planning Commission Knocks Back Martins Creek Quarry Expansion

Locals living near the Martins Creek Quarry are celebrating a win, after the Independent Planning Commission rejected a proposed expansion.

The panel overseeing the application said there would be too large an impact on the roads, as well as social issues such as water, air quality, noise and biodiversity impacts for communities along the haulage route.

Proponent Daracon did make some concessions toward the end of the latest public submission period, proposing to reduce truck movements by 40 per cent.

However, while acknowledging the economic benefits of the project, the Commission found the road transportation of 450,000 tonnes of material over 25 years was unreasonable and unacceptable because of the impacts on communities along the haulage route in Paterson, Bolwarra and Bolwarra Heights.