Police issue appeal to locate missing Cardiff man

Police have issued an appeal to help locate a missing man from Cardiff.

78-year-old Jack Bamborough was last seen in the suburb around 11pm on Sunday and has since been reported missing to Lake Macquarie Police who have begun investigations into his whereabouts.

Both Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Jack is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 150-155 centimetres tall, with average build and grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and tracksuit pants.

He is known to frequent the Cardiff, Cardiff South, Williamtown, Hillsborough and Warners Bay areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.