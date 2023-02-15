East Maitland Aquatic Centre repair works face further delays

Maitland Council says repair works to the East Maitland Aquatic Centre are unlikely to be complete by seasons end.

In its latest update today, it has been revealed that the project team have uncovered further issues that will prolong works at the site, including with the pool bd and plant room.

The centre was closed in September last year, ahead of the busy Summer season, after significant structure damage was found.

The latest news means the pool is likely to remain closed until the scheduled seasonal shutdown between April and September.

It’s hoped the facility will re-open in time for the scheduled September re-opening.