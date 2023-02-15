PEP-11 To Be Banned Under A Reelected NSW Coalition Government

The NSW Coalition has vowed to outlaw controversial gas drilling projects, including PEP-11 off the Hunter’s coast.

NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean announced today that if the Liberal-National government wins another term at next month’s state election it will introduce new legislation at the next sitting of parliament.

Such a move would ban drilling for coal, gas, mineral and petroleum projects in waters off the NSW coast.

Mr Kean also urged his federal counterparts to do the same.

“The NSW Liberal and Nationals government has been consistently opposed to PEP-11, which is why we are legislating our existing ban on offshore gas mining in NSW waters and calling on the Albanese Government to do the same in Commonwealth waters,” he said.

It follow a decision by the federal court on Tuesday to pass Asset Energy’s PEP-11 projec back to a joint commonwealth-state advisory group for reconsideration, after it became embroiled in former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “secret ministries” scandal.