Fire and Rescue attend bush fire at Maryland

Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in bushland believed to be at Fletcher on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Wallsend unit were called to Awabakal Drive at around 5pm, with reports of smoke in the vicinity.

When they arrived they found it was issuing from a patch of bush off Balarang Street in neighbouring Maryland.

Fire fighters were forced to enter the area on foot due to limited vehicle access and found the source of the smoke, an amateur built shack next to Wentworth Creek, which was totally destroyed by fire.

Crews from Cardiff were then called in to assist with their tanker to extinguish and render the area safe.

Image: Fire and Rescue Wallsend.