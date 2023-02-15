Hunter Valley Steamfest Back On Track With Release Of Tickets

Anticipation for Hunter Valley Steamfest is building ahead of the release of tickets today.

Finally celebrating its belated 35th anniversary, the beloved locomotive event will be held at Maitland Station and the Steamfest Rally Ground on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April. The long awaited return comes after organisers were forced to cancel the event twice in a row due to heavy flooding last year and the pandemic in 2021.

“Train enthusiasts have been made to wait a long time to celebrate Steamfest’s landmark 35th anniversary,” Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said.

“The good news is, we’re committed to putting on a real show for our passionate rail fans, who we know travel from far and wide to soak in the atmosphere at Hunter Valley Steamfest.”

Steamfest celebrates Maitland’s rich steam and industrial heritage and has become a popular destination for hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts and will see the Maitland Railway Station precinct activated with visitors able to purchase tickets on one of the many steam or heritage diesel train journey, visit the Railway Street Collectors Market, live music and food trucks will also be set up. A vast collection of antique machinery, portable and traction engines will also be on display at the Rally Ground.