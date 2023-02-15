Pair arrested following police pursuit through Lake Macquarie

Two people have been arrested following a police pursuit through Cardiff and Speers Point in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers attempted to stop a red Mitsibishi Lancer just before 4am, however it allegedly sped off, resulting in a pursuit being initiated.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later on The Esplanade at Speers Point after it collided with a median strip.

The occupants fled the scene, however the pair – two males aged 17 and 22 – were located with the assistance of a police dog.

Both were arrested and charged with a number of driving, pursuit and drug offences.

The teenager was granted bail to appear before Children’s Court on March 20, while the older male was refused bail.