Port Stephens Man Charged With Grooming, Child Abuse Material Offences

A Port Stephens man has been charged by the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad following an investigation into online grooming.

Last month, detectives from the Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit began chatting online with a 47-year-old man and allege he believed he was talking with a woman and her daughter, aged under 10.

Investigators say he engaged in highly-sexualised conversations, sent child abuse material and made plans to meet them for sexual activity.

Strike force detectives swooped on the man at Tanilba Bay around 7.30am on Wednesday this week, where they also raided a house and seized several electronic storage devices which will be forensically examined.

The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with use carriage service to groom person intent to procure under 16 years for sexual activity with another over 18 years, use carriage service to transmit/publish/promote child abuse, and possess child abuse material.

He was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court yesterday, where he was formally bail refused to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday 22 February 2023.