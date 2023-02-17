Woman To Front Court Following Alleged Assault At Medowie

A man has been injured and a women threatened in an alleged assault at Medowie.

Police were called to an address on Grey Gum Street just before 10pm on Friday where they were told an unknown woman and four young people had allegedly been involved in an altercation with two residents at the property before the group fled the scene.

A 43-year-old man suffered injuries to his ribs, neck and wrists in the incident and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Following inquiries, officers for Port Stephens-Hunter Police District arrested a 41-year-old woman at a Cassius Street address.

She was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with common assault and intimidation offences and was grated conditional bail to face Raymond Terrace local court on Tuesday, February 21.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.